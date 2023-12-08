Suspects Arrested In Wood County Theft Spree

Wood County deputies arrested several suspects in connection with a rash of thefts in the Hawkins and Pine Mills area. The investigation into a string of trailer and equipment thefts began in November. Investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, a stolen UTV, firearms, power tools, and antiques valued at over $100,000. The suspects names have not been released at this time because the investigation is ongoing. Charges of theft, burglary, and engaging in organized criminal activity are pending.