Suspects Arrested In Wood County Theft Spree

 

Wood County deputies arrested several suspects in connection with a rash of thefts in the Hawkins and Pine Mills area.  The investigation into a string of trailer and equipment thefts began in November. Investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, a stolen UTV, firearms, power tools, and antiques valued at over $100,000. The suspects names have not been released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.  Charges of  theft, burglary, and engaging in organized criminal activity are pending.

