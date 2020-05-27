T. G. Givens Hosts A Graduation Drive Through

On Thursday, May 21, T. G. Givens hosted Pre-K graduation. Parents came through the drop off lane where teachers met them at their car to hand them their diploma, school supplies, and class awards. There were lots of smiles, and lots of tears shed by students, parents, and teachers.

Principal Shiela Ensey called each student out on the bull horn with congratulations and well wishes for Kindergarten. Mrs. Ensey made special announcements for students who had perfect attendance, making sure to thank them for getting their child to school each day.