T. G. Givens Hosts A Graduation Drive Through

5 hours ago

Left: Yaitza Peralta receives her diploma and other awards from her teacher. Right: Jordyn McDonald listens as her teacher brags on her accomplishments.

On Thursday, May 21, T. G. Givens hosted Pre-K graduation. Parents came through the drop off lane where teachers met them at their car to hand them their diploma, school supplies, and class awards. There were lots of smiles, and lots of tears shed by students, parents, and teachers.

Left: Reezyn Georgieff receives her perfect attendance trophy from assistant teacher Annette Burns. Right: Remington Kear gives his teacher, Jerra Foreman, a thank you card and a bouquet of roses he picked out himself.

Principal Shiela Ensey called each student out on the bull horn with congratulations and well wishes for Kindergarten. Mrs. Ensey made special announcements for students who had perfect attendance, making sure to thank them for getting their child to school each day.

