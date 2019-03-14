TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and NTCC Sign New Articulation Agreement

TEXARKANA, Texas – Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Northeast Texas Community College recently signed a new articulation agreement between the two schools. The deal will combine the Associate of Science Degree in Business Administration from NTCC with the Bachelor of Business Administration- Accounting degree from A&M-Texarkana.

Articulation agreements between the two institutions had existed since 1999 when the original partnership was begun as part of a teacher preparation program. Articulation agreements are formal documents outlining how specific courses or paths of study can be transferred among and accepted between the two institutions to combine and complete a particular degree plan. While some of the NTCC students may take classes at the Texarkana campus, the most significant advantage for NTCC students is that most of them can complete their bachelor’s degree program through A&M-Texarkana while still attending classes in Mt. Pleasant.

There are currently 38 pathways by which students can seamlessly transition from their associate’s degree at NTCC into baccalaureate programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “TAMUT continues to enjoy a productive relationship with NTCC,” said Dr. David Yells, A&M-Texarkana Provost. “We are excited to be able to continue expanding our pathways that enable students to seamlessly transfer from NTCC to TAMUT to complete their educational journey.

We look forward to developing additional agreements of this sort.”

A&M-Texarkana’s “The Big Event- Eagle Pride City Wide” Wins National Award

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s annual community service project “The Big Event- Eagle Pride City Wide” was recently named National Service Project of the Year at the National Conference of the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities conference in Orlando. TAMUT’s The Big Event, which scatters hundreds of volunteers throughout Texarkana completing service projects, was singled out as the winner from among the 102 universities attending the national conference in Orlando.

The Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) promotes campus engagement through quality educational experiences, affordable entertainment, and community service initiatives. The National Service Project of the Year is an award that recognizes a school for an event that engages the campus community through outstanding community service initiatives.

2019 will mark the 3rd annual Big Event at A&M-Texarkana, and is slated for Saturday, April 13. The event will begin with breakfast, and volunteer check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a kickoff ceremony at 8:00 a.m. that will include representatives from both Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas.

The Big Event is currently looking for a few more projects to add to the list of places TAMUT volunteers will serve. If you know of a non-profit organization or project that could benefit from The Big Event, contact Michael Stephenson, Assistant Director of Student Life via email at mstephenson@tamut.edu or by going online to www.tamut.edu/bigevent.