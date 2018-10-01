City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Texas A&M-Texarkana Ribbon Cutting

6 hours ago

Grand Opening Event- Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center

Our student center ribbon cutting and the grand opening event is Tuesday (Oct 2) at 11:00 am. We would love for you to join us for a tour of this amazing facility!

Quote from President Cutrer:
“We are thrilled to be dedicating this beautiful facility this week. The Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center will serve our students in many ways with spaces for recreation, intramural sports, a fitness center, Ace’s Place café, the biomechanics and motor skills labs for kinesiology and athletic training, and classrooms. Every inch of this building was designed with students in mind, from the regulation basketball court to the seating and lounge areas. We truly expect this to become the living room of our university. It’s the place everyone will want to be, and we are beyond thankful to have this facility for our students.” – Emily Cutrer

