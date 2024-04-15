Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Texas A&M University-Commerce Mourns Student-Athlete Keith Miller

Keith Miller
Texas A&M-Commerce

 

It is with great sadness that Texas A&M University-Commerce announces the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller. Miller passed away tragically in his apartment near campus on Thursday evening. The Lion community profoundly sympathizes with Keith’s family, friends, and teammates.

“We are heartbroken by Keith’s unexpected passing,” head coach Clint Dolezel said. “Keith was a beloved father, son, teammate, and student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Known for his infectious smile and personality, Miller was a two-year member of the Lion football program and served as a team captain in the 2023 season.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of Keith Miller’s sudden passing. The A&M-Commerce community extends its deepest condolences to Keith’s family and those who knew and loved him,” said Director of Athletics Jim Curry. Words are hard to come by at this moment, but we ask that you keep those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

The A&M-Commerce Counseling Center has expanded services to students needing guidance or support.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved