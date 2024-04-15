New TCOM-Affiliated Internal Medicine Residency At Paris Regional Health 

The new Internal Medicine Residency Program will welcome its first class in July.

Paris, TX (April 11, 2024) – In a significant move to help address the growing primary care physician shortage in Texas, they have approved The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and Paris Regional Health approved for a new Internal Medicine Residency Program.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education approved the program in Paris, Texas, and will begin recruiting residents in July. The residency program will have up to 33 internal medicine positions led by program director Dr. Saji Pillai.

“This new partnership with Paris Regional Health is a perfect fit for TCOM’s mission related to graduate medical education and our focus on primary care and rural health workforces,” said Dr. Lisa Nash, TCOM acting dean and senior associate dean for graduate medical education. “It has been a pleasure to work with Paris Regional Health leadership and medical staff, who have been the development drivers for this program. I look forward to our ongoing collaborations and the great benefits for these future physicians and community residents as we work together to address the primary care shortage across our state.”

The Internal Medicine Residency Program is onsite at Paris Regional Hospital in Lamar County, designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area by Texas Health and Human Services. According to a July 2021 analysis by Texas 2036, 249 of Texas’ 254 counties have areas with primary care physician shortages, with 228 counties experiencing a shortage across the entire county. The presence of this program at Paris Regional Hospital addresses critical needs in this region and beyond.

“We are confident that introducing this residency program will not only enhance the quality of health care services in Paris but also promote the well-being of our community,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer of Paris Regional Health. “We take great pride in initiating this endeavor and eagerly anticipate fostering a new wave of dedicated and exceptional health care professionals who will serve Paris and similar rural communities in Texas.”

Paris Regional Health, part of Lifepoint Health, has served Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma for over a century. As an Advanced Level III Trauma Facility, Paris Regional also holds accreditation as a Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and is certified in Advanced Primary Stroke Care. It ranks within the top 5% nationally for orthopedic outcomes. With a mission of making communities healthier, Paris Regional is in a position to advance the program’s vision of advancing healthcare service and educational opportunities, significantly impacting the lives of many.

“This program highlights our commitment to enhancing medical education and health care services for the community’s well-being,” said Pillai, the internal medicine residency program director. “TCOM and Paris Regional Health are united in their commitment to train highly qualified and empathetic doctors to serve rural communities.”

TCOM will serve as the academic affiliate and the sponsoring institution of the GME program. TCOM provides faculty appointments to qualified program faculty, access to world-class medical library resources, faculty development programs, support for faculty and resident scholarly activity (including IRB), access to resident wellness resources, and accreditation compliance support.