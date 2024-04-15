Althea Dixon Selected For Paris Regional Health Board Of Directors

A respected community leader joins the hospital board.

Paris, Texas (April 8, 2004) – Paris Regional Health announced today that it had selected Althea Dixon to serve on the hospital’s Board of Directors. Dixon fills the seat left by Pam Anglin.

“We are so proud to welcome Althea to our Board and know that she will do an outstanding job,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer of Paris Regional Health. “Her longstanding leadership and deep knowledge of the unique needs of our community will be a great asset to our leadership team, employees, and medical staff as we work to make our communities healthier. We are confident in Althea’s ability to be a meaningful voice for PRH and the members of Paris and surrounding communities.”

Dixon is the Superintendent for Paris Independent School District and an active leader in the community. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree from Oklahoma State University, a Master of Education in School Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, a Counselor Certification, and her Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M—Commerce.

“It is so important to have strong community hospitals,” said Dixon, “and I am truly honored to serve on Paris Regional Health’s board. I look forward to working collaboratively with the other board members and hospital leadership team to help our hospital continue to explore ways to expand access to quality care close to home.”

Dixon assumed her role on April 3, 2024, by joining the other members of Paris Regional’s Board of Directors: Josh Bray, Dr. Aubrey Gibbs, Robert Hall, Rebecca Norment, Maihir Pankaj, Dr. Gordon Strom, Dr. Cliff Wilkerson, and Dr. Fred Williams, for their regularly scheduled board meeting. To learn more, visit ParisRegionalHealth.com.