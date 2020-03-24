Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Update by The Numbers – March 23rd

People Tested

Total 10,055 Public Labs 1,575 Private Labs 8,480*

*Number does not include the total tested by all private labs.

Texas COVID-19 Cases1

Total Statewide Cases 352 Deaths 8

To see county totals, scroll table below.

County of Residence2 Number of Cases3 Bell 3 Bexar 24 Bowie 1 Brazoria 12 Brazos 2 Brown 1 Cameron 6 Castro 2 Chambers 1 Collin 24 Comal 3 Crane 1 Dallas 33 Deaf Smith 1 Denton 12 DeWitt 1 El Paso 6 Ellis 3 Falls 1 Fannin 1 Fort Bend 11 Galveston 15 Gregg 1 Harris 27 Hays 6 Hidalgo 2 Hockley 3 Johnson 2 Lavaca 1 Lubbock 2 Matagorda 3 McLennan 7 Medina 1 Midland 1 Montgomery 4 Nueces 1 Oldham 1 Parker 1 Potter 2 Rusk 1 Smith 5 Tarrant 9 Travis 22 Webb 4 Wichita 4 Williamson 13 Pending County Assignment 65