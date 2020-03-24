Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Update by The Numbers – March 23rd

People Tested
|Total
|10,055
|Public Labs
|1,575
|Private Labs
|8,480*
*Number does not include the total tested by all private labs.
Texas COVID-19 Cases1
|Total Statewide Cases
|352
|Deaths
|8
To see county totals, scroll table below.
|County of Residence2
|Number of Cases3
|Bell
|3
|Bexar
|24
|Bowie
|1
|Brazoria
|12
|Brazos
|2
|Brown
|1
|Cameron
|6
|Castro
|2
|Chambers
|1
|Collin
|24
|Comal
|3
|Crane
|1
|Dallas
|33
|Deaf Smith
|1
|Denton
|12
|DeWitt
|1
|El Paso
|6
|Ellis
|3
|Falls
|1
|Fannin
|1
|Fort Bend
|11
|Galveston
|15
|Gregg
|1
|Harris
|27
|Hays
|6
|Hidalgo
|2
|Hockley
|3
|Johnson
|2
|Lavaca
|1
|Lubbock
|2
|Matagorda
|3
|McLennan
|7
|Medina
|1
|Midland
|1
|Montgomery
|4
|Nueces
|1
|Oldham
|1
|Parker
|1
|Potter
|2
|Rusk
|1
|Smith
|5
|Tarrant
|9
|Travis
|22
|Webb
|4
|Wichita
|4
|Williamson
|13
|Pending County Assignment
|65
1DSHS will update the state case count each day by noon Central Time.
2Patient may be undergoing treatment in facilities in other counties.
3Does not include repatriation cases.