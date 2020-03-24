" /> Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Update by The Numbers – March 23rd – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Update by The Numbers – March 23rd

2 hours ago

 

People Tested

Total 10,055
Public Labs 1,575
Private Labs 8,480*

*Number does not include the total tested by all private labs.

Texas COVID-19 Cases1

Total Statewide Cases 352
Deaths 8

To see county totals, scroll table below.

County of Residence2 Number of Cases3
Bell 3
Bexar 24
Bowie 1
Brazoria 12
Brazos 2
Brown 1
Cameron 6
Castro 2
Chambers 1
Collin 24
Comal 3
Crane 1
Dallas 33
Deaf Smith 1
Denton 12
DeWitt 1
El Paso 6
Ellis 3
Falls 1
Fannin 1
Fort Bend 11
Galveston 15
Gregg 1
Harris 27
Hays 6
Hidalgo 2
Hockley 3
Johnson 2
Lavaca 1
Lubbock 2
Matagorda 3
McLennan 7
Medina 1
Midland 1
Montgomery 4
Nueces 1
Oldham 1
Parker 1
Potter 2
Rusk 1
Smith 5
Tarrant 9
Travis 22
Webb 4
Wichita 4
Williamson 13
Pending County Assignment 65

1DSHS will update the state case count each day by noon Central Time.
2Patient may be undergoing treatment in facilities in other counties.
3Does not include repatriation cases.

