Texas Election Reform Bill Goes to Conference Committee

The passage of the controversial Republican state election reform legislation just got a bit more complicated. The fate of Senate Bill 7 is now in the hands of conference committee. The senate rejected all 18 house amendments added to the bill that republicans say will ensure election integrity and the democrats call voter suppression. It’s now in the hands of a conference committee made up of five senators and five state representatives. Both chambers will have to agree on whatever the conference committee comes up with before heading to Governor Abbott.