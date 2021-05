The Paris News is reporting that the US Treasury opened a computer page where counties could claim their share of money set aside in The American Rescue Plan to help cover costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and support an economic recovery. Lamar County will receive about $9.7 million, Delta will receive about $1million, Fannin will get nearly $7 million and Red River will get $2. 3 million. Half the money will arrive starting this month. The money must be spent by the end of 2024.Their