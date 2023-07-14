Texas Jan 6 Man Asks For Delay In Prison Sentence

Christopher Ray Grider

The Central Texas vineyard owner headed to prison for his role in the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a federal judge to delay his surrender date while his wife recovers from a recent spate of health issues. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Christopher Ray Grider to 83 months, or just less than seven years, in federal prison after she found him guilty of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a December trial in Washington, D.C. The judge allowed Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, to remain free on bond and ordered him to voluntarily surrender at the federal prison in Bastrop on Jul 19.