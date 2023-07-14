Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 14)

Thursday morning at 11:46, officers were advised of a residential burglary in the 1200 block of SE 15th. The victim had been in a medical facility, and some unknown person had taken a wallet containing identification and credit cards. The suspects then used the cards to extract money from the victim’s bank account. The investigation will continue.

Officers had worked another burglary at 6:37 am in the 2800 block of Bonham. The victim reported that someone had entered an unsecured storage building and was missing a Stihl Chainsaw, an unknown brand drill, and a bicycle. The incident occurred sometime in the last two weeks.

Thursday night at 8:35, officers worked a Stalking and Indecent Exposure report at a resident in the 2200 block of E. Price. The victim reported that a known suspect has been constantly harassing her by ringing her bell and trying to speak with her. The suspect reportedly entered the victim’s backyard and exposed himself. These attentions are unwanted, and the victim has ordered the suspect to stay away from her.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 124 calls for service on Thursday (Jul 13).