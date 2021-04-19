Texas Not A Lucky State

Texas might be the best place to uproot and move to, but Texas has a problem that’s worse than any other state. That problem is “Luck.” A new study looked at some different factors to find out which are the luckiest states in the country. And Texas finished at the bottom. The organization “ Best Life” went through everything from accidental death numbers to drug overdoses to car wrecks. Then, It looked at natural disasters since 1953. Finally, they checked out something as simple as the number of people who won Powerball in each state. Texas scored a 100 on the “unlucky index.” Utah has a zero unlucky index score.