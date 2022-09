Abbott – O’Rourke

TexasTribune.org

According to the latest poll, Gov. Greg Abbott leads his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by five percentage points. SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson says it’s closer than Republicans would like, but it’s not unexpected. He says what’s helping Democrats; many are motivated by the overturning of the Roe v Wade. Jillson says the closer races will likely be for the Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor seats.