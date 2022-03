Nearly 18% of registered voters in Texas cast a ballot in the 2022 primary, with 55% voting early and 45% voting on election day. At least 18,000 mail-in votes were rejected in the counties with the most registered voters, most for failing to meet the new GOP voting law’s I.D. requirements. Counted mail-in ballots made up 7% of the early vote. It declined from 2020 when mail-in ballots comprised 10% of the early vote.