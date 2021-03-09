" /> Texas School Districts Won’t Lose Funding Based on Low Attendance – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas School Districts Won’t Lose Funding Based on Low Attendance

48 mins ago

Texas public schools will be held harmless for the rest of the 2020-2021-school year, bringing some additional relief to what has been a stressful year. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced a conference call with superintendents late last week. The decision means schools will not lose funding based on decreased attendance. But, Morath said the emphasis should still be on in-person instruction. Morath says he understands that there will be times districts have to close due to COVID-19, but he adds schools would have to go through the waiver process if that were the case.

