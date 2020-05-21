" /> Texas Teacher Group Says Summer School Too Soon for In-Person Classes – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Teacher Group Says Summer School Too Soon for In-Person Classes

3 hours ago

 

Texas teachers are not onboard with Governor Abbott’s order allowing public schools to open for in-person summer school on June 1. Clay Robison of the Texas State Teachers Association says they believe June 1 is too early to reopen school buildings for summer school classes and they demand the state and local school districts agree to enforce their list of safety requirements before reopening the buildings. Robison is also calling for limiting class size and establishing limits on the numbers of students in the hallway.

