Thank a Lineworker on April 12

AMERICA’S ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES have designated the second Monday of April as National Line- man Appreciation Day.

On April 12 this year, Lamar Electric Cooperative will honor the dedicated people who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on. “Connecting a new member, restoring power after inclement weather and keeping your lights on is all in a day’s work for our hardworking line crews” stated Jerry Williams, CEO and General Manager.

Williams said, “They go through long hours of field training and classroom work to understand how our electrical delivery system works so that when there is a problem, they’ll know how to fix it. Fixing outages often means going out in tough conditions, often at odd hours, to tackle potentially dangerous problems to keep our community powered”.

“Their dedication and sacrifice should be celebrated and appreciated”, stated Williams.

To mark Lineman Appreciation Day, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in 2015 unanimously adopted this resolution:

“Whereas linemen leave their families and put their lives on the line every day to keep the power on; Whereas linemen work 365 days a year under dangerous conditions to build, maintain and repair the electric infrastructure; Whereas linemen are the first responders of the electric cooperative family, getting power back on and making things safe for all after storms and accidents, and; Whereas there would be no electric cooperatives without the brave men and women who comprise our corps of linemen;

“Therefore be it resolved that NRECA recognize the second Monday of April of each year as National Lineman Appreciation Day … to recognize the contributions of these valuable men and women to America’s electric cooperatives.”

Co-ops everywhere proudly acknowledge all electric lineworkers for the services they perform around the clock in dangerous conditions to keep power flowing and protect the public’s safety.

Lamar Electric Cooperative would like to invite everyone to take a moment and thank a lineworker for the important work they do. You can use the hashtag #ThankALineman to show your support on social media, or even better, tell the next lineworker you see how grateful you are for the men and women who power our lives.