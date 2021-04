Sulphur Springs police responded at 8:33 Wednesday night to a vehicle pedestrian accident in the 1300 block of Mockingbird in the area of the McDonalds and Braums restaurants. A man, identified as 50-year-old Danny Keller of Sulphur Springs was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. He was flown by helicopter ambulance to a hospital in Tyler, where at last report he was in the ICU in critical condition.