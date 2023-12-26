There’s Still Time to Make a Difference at The Salvation Army 

End of Year Giving Supports Twelve Months of Help to Community

End of Year Giving Supports Twelve Months of Help to Community

Paris, Texas (December 26, 2023)— Now that Christmas has passed and we approach the final few days of 2023, there’s still time to make a difference and positively impact your community. A gift given today to The Salvation Army will keep on giving, helping the people most in need all year long.

“While the bells are no longer ringing at the red kettles around town, The Salvation Army annual fundraising campaign continues through the end of December,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army. “From providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, meals for the hungry, and emergency financial assistance to individuals and families in crisis, your gift will keep on giving and provide essential dollars to support the year-round programs and services of The Salvation Army.”

Need for financial support is critical because many Americans are struggling more than ever before. One in three people say they are worse off now than they were a year ago, homelessness has grown at an alarming rate, and families are struggling to pay for essential household bills and expenses with more living from paycheck to paycheck than in previous years.

“The Salvation Army is here to help 365 days a year and not just at Christmas. Many people don’t realize that the donations made at the red kettles during the holidays are the funds that make it possible for The Salvation Army to help people here in Paris all year long,” said Chisholm. “Donations stay local, so your dollars are going right back into your community with 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army going directly towards support services impacting individuals and families in need.”

Please consider making an online donation at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/ or mail a check to 350 W. Kaufman St. Or, if you prefer, you might consider one of these non-cash gifts:

A Gift of Appreciated Stock – Make a bigger impact by donating long-term appreciated securities, including stock, bonds and mutual funds, directly to The Salvation Army.

An IRA Distribution – If you are 70 ½ or older, you may make a qualified charitable distribution up to $100,000 from an IRA to a charity without paying taxes.

A Charitable Gift Annuity – In exchange for your gift, you’ll earn income and benefit from immediate tax savings.

A Gift through a Donor-Advised Fund – Giving through an established Donor-Advised Fund is a simple, flexible and tax-efficient way to give a gift to The Salvation Army.

“Thank you for your generous support of The Salvation Army this Christmas,” said Chisholm. “We look forward to serving this wonderful community into the new year and beyond.”

For more information about The Salvation Army or to make a donation please call 903-784-7548, visit us at 350 W. Kaufman St. or go to https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/.