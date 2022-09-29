Three Arrested By Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, made a total of 3 arrests, of those 3 arrests, Alex Austra, of Sherman, Allen Reshad Hall, of Sulphur Springs and Nicholas Rashawn Johnson, of Rowlett, were all arrested for online solicitation of minor.

Two of the individuals were also charged with evading arrest detention and one of the men was charged with possession of child pornography.

During the operation, electronic devices were seized that were used by these individuals to commit their crimes. The investigation in to these three individuals is still ongoing.

Alex Austra – Online Solicitation of Minor, Evading Arrest Detention; Austra’s bonds were set, totaling $105,000.

Allen Reshad Hall – Online Solicitation of Minor; Hall’s bonds were set, totaling $50,000.

Nicholas Rashawn Johnson – Online Solicitation of Minor, Evading Arrest Detention and five counts of Possession of Child Pornography; Johnson’s bonds were set, totaling $555,000.