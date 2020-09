The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus is open and advisors are on hand to register students for the fall semester that begins Sept. 8. Above, new student Peyton Virgel of Sulphur Springs is being checked in by Center Office Manager Dana Smock before seeing an advisor to help her get prepared for fall classes. Dana invites prospective students to mask up and come see an advisor about starting or continuing your college education. Call the campus at 903-885-1232 for more information.