Titus And Mt Pleasant Respond To COVID-19

City of Mount Pleasant Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19):

Texas, County and City Issue Public Health Disaster Declarations

Abbott: “We must defeat COVID-19.”

Mount Pleasant, TX, March 19, 2020…Texas officials have issued a statewide public health disaster declaration, in the latest effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced at the Capitol today, flanked by state officials including Lt. Gov Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The executive order lines the state up with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, Titus County Judge Brian Lee and Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. are today issuing local state of emergency disaster declarations for the county and the city.

“We are doing this now today so we can get back to business, as usual, more quickly,” Abbott said. According to Gov. Abbott, it’s the first time the state issued a health disaster since 1901.

What Does This Mean for the City of Mount Pleasant?

The executive order issued by Abbott related to the declaration prohibits community gatherings of 10 or more across the state; closes bars, restaurant dining rooms, and gyms; prevents people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care; and closes schools across Texas until at least April 3. Restaurants are encouraged to provide takeout and delivery services but must close all common dining rooms.

All closures and changes listed above will be effective at 10:00 pm, Friday, March 20, in Mount Pleasant, as mandated by the declarations. Restaurants are being contacted by the city to be sure they understand and comply with the new regulations. Please support them with your business for takeout and delivery!