Fifty-year-old Pablo Jaime was arrested in Titus County on a felony warrant for Burglary of a Habitation.

Twenty-five-year-old Pedro Lares-Juanes of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County on several warrants. He’s charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Class C misdemeanor.

Twenty-three-year-old Raymond Long of Winnsboro was arrested in Titus County for Sexual Assault of a Child. NO other information was immediately available.