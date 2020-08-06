" /> TItus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
TItus County Bookings

5 hours ago

 

Forty-year-old Amy Washington of Winnsboro was arrested on a warrant for Intoxicated Assault with Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury. At last report, she remained in the Titus County jail, but further details are unavailable.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Jerome Cheatham of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Burglary of Habitation with the intent  to commit another Felony, Violation of Protective Order, and a warrant for Violation of Protective Order. No bond was set and he remains in the Titus County jail.

