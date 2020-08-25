Titus County Bookings

*Thirty-four-year-old Dexter Sain of Euless was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. He was booked into the Titus County jail but no other information was available.

*Forty-one-year-old Daniel Pierce was arrested on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $5000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

*Thirty-one-year-old Maria Cristin Contreras-Mendez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for felony injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. She remained in the Titus County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.