Forty-five-year-old Monica Latrice Minter of Talco, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She remains in the Titus County jail. NO bond was set and she remains behind bars.

Thirty-two Sarah Beth Jean of Bogata was arrested on a Red River County warrant for Failure to Appear Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class C warrant, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $16,000.