Titus County Bookings

Parnell Lewis

Titus County arrested 47-year-old Parnell Lewis on a Hopkins County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His new bond is $60,000.

Courtney Elizabeth Alzubi

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Courtney Elizabeth Alzubi of Mt. Vernon on a Motion to Revoke warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member with a weapon. They did not set a bond amount.

Toboris Kerrelle Edney

Titus County Deputies arrested 31-year-old Toboris Kerrelle Edney was arrested in Titus County on warrants for four counts of Manufacture or Possession of narcotics, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, and several misdemeanors. The bond is $99,000, but several offenses were designated “no bond,” and he remains in jail.