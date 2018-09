Titus County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Alan Loyd Baxter, of Lone Star, for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $15,000.

Bond was set at $15,000 for a Naples woman arrested in Titus County. Deputies charged 42-year-old Kristi Lynn Howard with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.