Many Facebook Users Unaware They Can Adjust News Feed

Facebook users, especially older ones, are unaware of how news stories are chosen for display in their news feed, new research shows. The Pew Research survey said 53% of users over 18 said they didn’t know why some stories showed up and some didn’t. Additionally, only 36% said they’ve attempted to change or otherwise influence news content on Facebook. Users can make custom adjustments to their news preferences. The Pew poll also found about 46% of those under 50 have attempted to change the news feed. Only 28% in the 50 to 64 age group have tried adjusting it, as have 19% of those over 64. Half of Facebook users surveyed said they have a lot of control over the news feed, and three quarters said they prefer more or less of certain types of content. Read more here.