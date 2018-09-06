Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Many Facebook Users Unaware They Can Adjust News Feed

5 hours ago

Facebook users, especially older ones, are unaware of how news stories are chosen for display in their news feed, new research shows. The Pew Research survey said 53% of users over 18 said they didn’t know why some stories showed up and some didn’t. Additionally, only 36% said they’ve attempted to change or otherwise influence news content on Facebook. Users can make custom adjustments to their news preferences. The Pew poll also found about 46% of those under 50 have attempted to change the news feed. Only 28% in the 50 to 64 age group have tried adjusting it, as have 19% of those over 64. Half of Facebook users surveyed said they have a lot of control over the news feed, and three quarters said they prefer more or less of certain types of content. Read more here. 

