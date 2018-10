Twenty-six-year old James Potter of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a TDCJ warrant for Violation of Parole. HE’s being held without bond in the Titus County Jail.

Bond was set by a Titus County JP at a total of $11,500 for twenty-year-old Joseph Daniel Briseno of Mt. Pleasant on charges of Obstruction or Retaliation and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. He was also charged on two misdemeanor offenses.