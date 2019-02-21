Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Titus County Bookings

7 hours ago

Titus County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jordan Rashad Police for Violation of his Parole. Bond was denied.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Miranda Kirkpatrick, of Mt Pleasant, on an FBI warrant for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Titus County arrested 31-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee, of Mt Vernon, for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. She’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Titus County Deputies arrested 55-year-old Terry Gene Hawkins, of Mt Pleasant, for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $20,000.

