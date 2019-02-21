Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Hopkins County Bookings

7 hours ago

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Steven Errison Black on an outstanding felony warrant for Surety off Bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $30,000.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Victor Simon Hernandez and 39-year-old Amber Deann Hernandez in Hopkins County on felony drug charges. They are charged with Possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. No bond amount has been set.

Hopkins County arrested 32-year-old Jarvis Dennis Johnson on an outstanding warrant for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000.

