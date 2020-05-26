Titus County Coronavirus Report From Judge Brian Lee

From Titus County Judge Brian Lee Facebook Page

About half of the Pilgrim’s plant test results are completed, along with the remaining results from the Civic Center test day on Sat May 9. Preliminary numbers are 160 positive, however these will not all be Titus County, but will also include some other surrounding county residents.

Yes, this is a significant number, and again, all the test results are not in, so it will finish even higher than this. In addition to these test results, locally we have another 7-10 that were confirmed by State Health Dept and Dr. Burling.