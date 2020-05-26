" /> Titus County Coronavirus Report From Judge Brian Lee – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Titus County Coronavirus Report From Judge Brian Lee

2 hours ago

From Titus County Judge Brian Lee Facebook Page

About half of the Pilgrim’s plant test results are completed, along with the remaining results from the Civic Center test day on Sat May 9. Preliminary numbers are 160 positive, however these will not all be Titus County, but will also include some other surrounding county residents.

Yes, this is a significant number, and again, all the test results are not in, so it will finish even higher than this. In addition to these test results, locally we have another 7-10 that were confirmed by State Health Dept and Dr. Burling.

It is unfortunate that we don’t have all of the plant numbers at the same time, but I didn’t want to sit on this number as I know that the State has already started contacting people with their test results. If you are expecting test results, please be aware that this call may come from a “potential spam” or “unknown” number on your caller ID.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     