Titus County has nearly received all of the drive-through test results. Out of 477 tests, labs have returned all but 95, according to Judge Brian Lee. If you tested negative, you should get a text message. Positive should receive a call. Titus County added 47 new cases from the drive-through, plus another five local results, for a cumulative new total of 707. Sadly, over the last few days, Titus County lost two more gentlemen after a tough battle with COVID for a total of five.