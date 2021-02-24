Titus County Deputies Arrest Local Man For Threatening Officials

Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search and arrest warrant on the 1300-block of CR 2720 located in the southwest portion of Titus County. The contract was for the arrest of 53-year-old Titus County Resident Robert Stephen Garrison. The arrest warrant issued by a magistrate authorized a search of Garrison’s property in addition to his arrest.

On or about February 23, 2021, Garrison allegedly phoned a local newspaper and made threats to kill multiple Titus County elected officials. Officials knew that Garrison makes similar past threats via over the internet.

In light of past and currently known officer safety concerns, Titus County Sheriff’s Office deployed the agency’s Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to provide an aerial survey of the property. It helped alert approaching deputies of potential dangers they might not otherwise be able to see.

Garrison was located on the property and arrested without incident, and authorities seized several firearms as evidence. Deputies incarcerated Garrison in the Titus County Jail, awaiting bond for two State Jail Felony charges of Terroristic Threat to a Peace Officer or Judge.