Titus County arrested 43-year-old Harold S. Summers of Mt Vernon in Titus County for Assault, Family Violence, three counts of Obstructions or Retaliation, and DWI. No other information was available.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Gary R. Craddock of Tyler in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery, and two Class C warrants. At last report, he remained in the Titus County Jail.