Titus County Jail Bookings

William Michael Allen, Jr.

Titus County arrested 43-year-old William Michael Allen, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Further information was unavailable. They set bond at $850,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Rocky Monell Lockaby

Titus County arrested 46-year-old Rocky Monell Lockaby of Sulphur Springs for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of Probation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. Titus County bonds totaled $10,000, and the Hopkins County bond was $150,000.