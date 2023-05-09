Titus County Jail Bookings

Fifty-one-year-old Terry Lynn Heath of Pittsburg, was arrested on warrants for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated assault, Obstruction/Retaliation, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Theft, and Franklin County warrants for Fraud and 2 misdemeanors. Bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Forty-six-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants. He was booked into the Titus County jail on two counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and three misdemeanors. His bonds total $200,000.