Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Jorge Sanchez-Arias, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Family violence Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Fraudulent Use and Possession ID Information. Bonds were set at $30,000 for the Aggravated Assault and $5,000 for the fraud.

Forty-six-year-old Brooke Rae Ramsey of Cookville was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, 6 misdemeanor warrants, and a Bowie County warrant for Theft. Bond was set at a total of $15,500.