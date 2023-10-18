Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Titus County Jail Bookings

 

Jorge Sanchez-Arias

Thirty-one-year-old Jorge Sanchez-Arias, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Family violence Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Fraudulent Use and Possession ID Information. Bonds were set at $30,000 for the Aggravated Assault and $5,000  for the fraud.

Brooke Rae Ramsey

Forty-six-year-old Brooke Rae Ramsey of Cookville was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon,  6 misdemeanor warrants, and a Bowie County warrant for Theft. Bond was set at a total of $15,500.

