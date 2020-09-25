Tour De Paris Saturday

The 36th Annual Tour de Paris is officially on for tomorrow. T-shirts, pre-registration packets and swag can be picked up by car at Love Civic Center tonight from 5 to 8 pm. and tomorrow from 6 to 7:30am. at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. There is no official start time to encourage social distancing, and you may begin your ride after registration pickup, but all riders must start by Saturday at 8:30 am. Rest stops will open at 7:30 am on Saturday, but no gathering at the rest stops is permitted. After finishing, a complimentary pre-packaged ‘get and go meal’ will be available at the pavilion. All other pre and post-ride activities have been canceled.