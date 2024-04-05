Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Tuesday, April 9, Jury Duty Canceled For Lamar County

 

The Lamar County Court at Law jury call for Tuesday, April 9 has been cancelled. Those receiving a summons for jury duty do not need to report. Anyone with questions should call 903-737-2420.

