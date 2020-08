Two men have been arrested by Sulphur Springs in connection with a stabbing that occurred on August 16. Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Rashad Washington and 28-year-old Trondamion Andrezhel Cleveland were each charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim suffered stab wounds to his face and was hospitalized in undisclosed condition. He was reportedly able to give a statement to officers about the incident.