Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Emily Glass of Sulphur Springs and reappointed Kirby Hollingsworth of Mt. Vernon to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Glass is the co-owner of The Venue in Sulphur Springs and a former city council member. Hollingsworth is the owner and founder of Valiant Mark Investments as well as Valiant Properties Company. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.