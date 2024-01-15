Two Ways to Participate Remotely in the Sold-Out Health Care Foundation Gala

By Kayla Price

Though every seat in the ballroom may be spoken for at the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Gala, you can still get in on the fun by purchasing a 100 for $100 ticket or tickets and by bidding on silent auction items.

One hundred for $100 tickets allows you a 1-in-100 chance of winning one of nine live auction items BEFORE the bidding begins. You can buy these tickets online at LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. After you make your purchase, someone will contact you to determine which of the nine items you want to win if they draw your ticket. The drawing takes place live, on stage at the Gala, but you do not have to be present to win.

Items you may select from are on the Foundation’s Facebook page. You can find the details of these items on the GiveSmart page listed above. They include a trip to Santa Fe package, dinner at Festive Kitchen, Montana fly fishing trip package, golf getaway package to Lufkin, Tempur-Breeze bed and base, Broken Bow getaway package, Henry Golden Boy youth rifle, lady’s luxury package, and a private Sulphur Springs history tour. These tickets go fast, so if you want one, you need to get it now!

The other way to participate is by remotely bidding on silent auction items at LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. All the silent auction items available at the Gala are also available to bid on starting Monday, January 22, through the closing of the bidding, Saturday, January 27, at 10:45 pm. Bidding is similar to eBay in that they set a max bid, and the software will bid for you up to that amount. The software also sends outbid notices to bidders.

Check out the website if you haven’t shopped the silent auction items. An incredible array of experiences and items encompass offerings for children, families, men, and women. There is undoubtedly something you will want to win!

With a goal to net $250,000, which they donated to the multi-million-dollar expansion of the surgical services wing of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, the night has an aggressive agenda. Though the evening is entertaining, it is also purposeful. From the comfort of having local colonoscopies, cataract surgery, and knee replacements to life-saving emergency surgeries such as gallbladder removal, appendix removal, etc., our growing community needs a larger facility.

The Foundation, now in its 27th year of existence, is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Cash, life insurance, bequests, and other planned gifts are welcome. No gift is too small to make a difference in local healthcare.

Photo: They prepared the 2023 Gala ballroom for the 500 guests expected later that night. This year, even more participants will get to enjoy the night. To purchase a 100 for $100 ticket or preview the Silent Auction items, visit LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com.