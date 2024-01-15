Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Two Schools Put Fans On Notice

Amber Norris, Superintendent of Cooper ISD, with Athletics Director Rod Castorena, Avery ISD’s Athletic Director Brett Harp, and Coordinator John Bell, notified its fans that their schools could remove fans from the premises and prohibited them from attending future contests due to unruly behavior. They added that removing a fan from the game can result in the district receiving disciplinary action from the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) and the University of Interscholastic League (UIL). After three offenses, TASO could refuse to officiate any future games. That could result in the forfeit of games because of no officials.

