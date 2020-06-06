TxDOT Announces Paris District Bridge Repairs

Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that project to perform preventative maintenance on three bridges in its Paris District is slated to begin June 15, weather permitting.

In Lamar County, the bridge at FM 137 and Loop 286, will undergo concrete riprap repair on the north bridge approach. This work will only affect westbound traffic, officials said.

In Hopkins County, the bridge at FM 1870 and TXU haul road, will undergo concrete repair. Crews will also clean and seal bridge joints, and place flowable backfill to fill in voids under its concrete riprap.

In Red River County, the bridge at US 271 and Mustang Creek, will receive new stone riprap on the north bridge approach. Crews will also clean and seal bridge joints and complete various concrete spall repairs.

The contractor, Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., Longview, Texas, was granted 42 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $167,000. The contractor anticipates starting work on June 8, with an estimated completion date of fall 2020, officials said.

This project will require temporary daytime lane closures at all three bridges while the work is underway. Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov<mailto:Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov> or (903) 737-9213.