TxDOT Is Adding Safety To Highways

3 hours ago

Safety Features to be Added to Several Area Highways

Eight highways in Bowie and Cass Counties scheduled for new features

ATLANTA — Safety features will be added or enhanced along 12 highways in Northeast Texas during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along with several sections of highways in Bowie, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant.

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $2.5 million.

Work on the projects should begin in June of this year and take about 15 months to complete, Bruce said.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles
Bowie US 259 From: CR 4306

To: Morris County Line

 6.0
Camp FM 557 From: FM 2254

To: Upshur County Line

 7.9
Harrison US 59 From: Marion County Line

To: FM 1997

 3.1
Marion FM 3001 From: FM 726

To: Harrison County Line

 6.6
Marion US 59 From: FM 2208

To: Harrison County Line

 1.6
Panola FM 1186 From: 1.1-mile south of FM 1794

To: 0.7-mile north of US 79

 1.8
Titus US 67 From: Franklin County Line

To: Morris County Line

 18.7
Titus FM 2348 From: SH 49

To: SH 11

 8.5
Titus FM 1735 From: SH 49

To: SH 11

 8.2
Titus FM 1734 From: US 67 West

To: US 67 East

 8.9
Upshur FM 556 From: Camp County Line

To: FM 2088

 3.5
Upshur FM 852 From: FM 1002

To: FM 556

 6.6

