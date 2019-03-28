TxDOT Is Adding Safety To Highways

Safety Features to be Added to Several Area Highways

Eight highways in Bowie and Cass Counties scheduled for new features

ATLANTA — Safety features will be added or enhanced along 12 highways in Northeast Texas during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along with several sections of highways in Bowie, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant.

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $2.5 million.

Work on the projects should begin in June of this year and take about 15 months to complete, Bruce said.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are: