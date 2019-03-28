TxDOT Replacing Old Winfield Road Bridge

Old Winfield Road

Bridge Set for Replacement on FM 899 In Titus County

At Dragoo Creek west of Mount Pleasant

ATLANTA – A narrow bridge on FM 899 west of Mount Pleasant will be replaced this year according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be replacing the bridge crossing Dragoo Creek,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. “The current structure is 19 feet wide, and the new one will be 32 feet wide with two 11-foot traffic lanes and 5-foot shoulders on each side.”

The highway will be closed to through-traffic during most of the construction work, and detour routes will be signed accordingly.

East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $1.1 million.

Work on the project should begin in June and take about seven months to complete, Bruce said.