TxDot to Host Public Meeting to Discuss 2 Proposed Short-Term Loop 286 Improvement Projects

Project Overview

TxDOT’s Paris District is evaluating potential short- and long-term roadway and operational improvements for Loop 286 in Paris, Texas. The proposed project encompasses the loop around Paris, a length of 15.5 miles, shown in red on the project location map below. Segments of the loop are also designated as US 82 and US 271.

Upcoming Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Option

Where:

The virtual public meeting will be posted below on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. and remain online through Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Please note, this is not a live event. The materials can be viewed at your convenience.

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person meeting option for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to review the same materials and presentation as the online public meeting.

When:

Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. and remain online through Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

In-person Meeting

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

2 – 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate It

4195 Pine Mill Road

Paris, TX 75462

Purpose:

TxDOT is proposing short-term and long-term improvements to Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, a total project length of approximately 15.5 miles.

Description:

The update on the two short-term projects will include design schematics. The environmental documents discussed during the meeting will be available for public review prior to project completion. The purpose of the Loop 286 Improvements project is to improve safety, increase regional mobility, improve traffic operations, and address roadway deficiencies. The Northeast project, which would extend from Stillhouse Road to Lamar Avenue, proposes reconstructing the four existing mainlanes and adding two-lane frontage roads in either direction as well as an overpass at North Collegiate Drive. The Southeast Loop project, which would extend from SH 19/SH 24 to FM 905, proposes expanding the roadway to five lanes with a median left turn lane and shared use path, as well as improvements to the intersection of South Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.

The proposed projects would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potentially displace one residential unit and three non-residential structures.

